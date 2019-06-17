Ng, Phang promoted at Architectural Werks

Architectural Werks, Inc. (AWI) announced the promotion of Franklin Ng and Jennifer Phang on May 30.

“The promotion of Franklin and Jennifer is obviously in recognition of their talents and the demonstrated value they bring to the firm and our clients’ projects,” President Jeff Clark said.

Combined, Phang and Ng have more than four decades of architectural experience, and are recognized for their continued contributions to the firm’s growth and success.

As principal, Ng will oversee the application of new technology systems in the firm.

Phang was promoted to senior project manager. Outside of AWI, Phang has served on nonprofit boards, including the Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority.