Lang Lang marries

Superstar Chinese pianist Lang Lang has married his girlfriend, 24-year-old German/Korean pianist Gina Alice Redlinger.

The 36-year-old musician, who will perform at Seattle’s Benaroya Hall on Oct. 9, announced the wedding on his official Weibo account on June 2.

He and his bride tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Palace of Versailles, in Paris.

Despite rarely discussing his private life, Lang Lang posted a series of photos of the nuptials on Weibo.

The couple, who met in 2015, had both a Western and Chinese ceremony.