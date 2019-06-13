Kin On offers personalized care and housing options

By Angel Chi

Northwest Asian Weekly

As we age, we experience an increasing number of major life changes.

“I feel that I am becoming weaker and experiencing issues I never had before,” said one of the seniors who went on a tour at the newly built Kin On Assisted Living. “This is why I’m looking into care services.”

Kin On, an Asian nursing home founded by Seattle’s Chinese community, undertook the first phase of its expansion in 2014, which included the addition of a community center and an expanded wing for rehabilitation care. As part of an effort to create an aging-friendly campus, Kin On will soon open its assisted living and adult family home to provide additional housing and healthcare services for the elderly in the Asian Pacific Islander (API) community.

Steven Liang, Kin On’s Supportive Housing Director, has been working on the front lines throughout the construction. He recalled that many elderly and their families reached out to Kin On over the past year, sharing their need to find an “aging friendly” place to live.

“Many are worried about their wellbeing and concerned about how they can take care of themselves as their bodies and memories start to deteriorate.”

Liang said Kin On’s goal is to help individuals navigate through all the options and to provide the best care according to their needs. He also shared that the residents at the new buildings will have access to daily meals, social activities, and housekeeping services, as well as nursing services.

“For those who are struggling with memory loss and physical challenges of getting older, having the option to be at an assisted living or an adult family home can be incredibly helpful,” he said.

Extra efforts are also made by Kin On to create a place where people can call home.

“We went to Milwaukee to handpick custom-made furniture to make sure that they are sturdy, comfortable, and can be easily cleaned,” Liang said.

“The tables are foldable and can be moved around so that there is more flexibility in how the common areas are used for different programs and activities.”

Other than having a safe place to live, most prospective clients addressed what they needed the most, which is affordable care and programs unique to their preferences.

“I want to meet people who speak my language and a place that offers Asian food,” said a senior.

Conveniently located next to the existing Kin On Community Center, residents can enjoy a variety of campus-wide wellness and social programs, such as EnhanceFitness and karaoke. Liang said they also plan to incorporate different menu and program options based on each individual’s needs.

Throughout the last 30-plus years, Kin On continues to expand their services to fulfill the different needs in the Asian community by offering skilled nursing care, in-home assistance, and community wellness programs. Liang envisions these two new supportive housing programs will help seniors thrive and continue the Kin On mission set forth at its founding.

“Our family has long supported Kin On, but what has moved me so much are the professionals who dedicate themselves to the care of our elderly,” said Chun Ng, a long-time supporter of Kin On. “And with the opening of the new assisted living and family home, a wider spectrum of elderly can be served. The ability to care for our parents and grandparents in a safe and caring environment is immeasurable.”

Liang is excited for the community to have accomplished such a huge milestone to help the elderly live and age well.

“I just want to give everyone—staff, donors, and volunteers—a huge pat on the back,” he said.

The grand opening celebration of the Kin On Assisted Living and Ark & Winnie Chin Legacy Home will be on June 29, from 10:00–11:30 a.m. The event is open to the public.