J.R. Celski gets hitched

Three-time Olympic medalist J.R. Celski married his girlfriend, former Canadian short tracker Andrea Do-Duc, on June 1 outside Salt Lake City.

A native of Federal Way, Wash., Celski made Salt Lake City his training home before announcing his retirement from competitive speed skating in November. The couple still lives there, where Do-Duc is a sports physiologist and the assistant coach for the U.S. Short Track team.

Celski told TeamUSA.org, “The biggest thing for me is that she calls me on my BS. That’s great to have that honesty. You need that, especially with what I’m doing, I’m going in circles every day. I can’t take myself too seriously, and when I do, I appreciate that call out.”