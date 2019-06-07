IN MEMORY OF … : June 8 memorial for Ron Mamiya

Former Seattle Municipal Court Ron Mamiya died from cancer on May 26. He was 70 years old.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on June 8 at Seattle Buddhist Church on 1427 South Main Street in Seattle.

Born in 1949 to Yoshi and George Mamiya, Ron was the eldest of three sons. He was born and raised in Seattle. Ron grew up on Beacon Hill, and attended Franklin High School, the University of Washington, and Gonzaga University. Ron went into private practice in Seattle and was appointed as a Municipal Court Judge in 1980. He served as a judge until his retirement in 2010.

His family said he stayed strong, hopeful, and positive throughout his battle with prostate cancer, even up until the last days.

Ron is survived by his mother, Yoshi Mamiya; his brothers, Guy and Rick Mamiya; sister-in-law, Linda Mamiya; his sons Matt Mamiya and Tyler Mamiya; daughters-in-law Lucy Mamiya and Molly Mamiya; and his beloved granddaughter, Isabella. He is also survived by his former wife, Melanie Schafer, the mother of his children.