IN MEMORY OF … A celebration of life for Bruce Ying Dong

Bruce Ying Dong, 87, passed away on May 9.

Born and raised in Seattle, Bruce graduated from Garfield High School and the University of Washington. Bruce taught high school history for almost 30 years in the Seattle Public Schools. He also taught at Seattle University, and he was a long-time member of the Seattle Chinese Baptist Church and served there.

He leaves behind his wife of almost 60 years Dolores W. Dong; children Juliette Dong Yamane (Curt), Martin Dong (Lynn), and Jonathan Dong; and grandchildren Devon, Peter, Sammy, and Tim. He is also survived by his brother Howard Dong, sister Kathleen Chinn (Walter), and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Bruce’s life will be held on June 15 at 11 a.m. at Seattle Chinese Baptist Church on 5801 Beacon Avenue South.