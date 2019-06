Located in a renovated historic building from 1926, Hostelling International at the American Hotel is a multicultural hub for travelers.

The hostel offers both private rooms and dorm rooms. Beds can be booked starting at $37 a night. It also offers free high speed Wi-Fi, a TV room, and a 24-hour kitchen and dining area.

Hostelling International at the American Hotel

520 S. King Street St., Seattle, WA 98104

206-622-5443

americanhotelseattle.com