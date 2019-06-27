“Honey Court’s tasty dim sum is always fresh and hot,” said a loyal customer. “It also has unique items, such as steamed spareribs with rice in a pot, which others don’t have.” Its customized seafood dinner is yummy, consisting of stewed chicken with ginseng, roast squab, lobster, steamed fish, Peking duck, live prawns, free-range chicken, geoduck, and steamed eel with black bean sauce. Customers have raved about the new beautiful design and artwork in the restaurant.

Honey Court Restaurant

516 Maynard Ave. S.

Seattle, WA 98104

206-292-8828

9 a.m.–3 a.m.