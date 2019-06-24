Gowri Shankar fills interim admin role at UW Bothell

The University of Washington (UW) Bothell has appointed Gowri Shankar to serve as interim vice chancellor for planning and administration (VCPA).

In this role, effective Aug. 1, Shankar will oversee financial planning and accounting, campus facilities and space planning, governmental and community relations, information technology, and human resources.

Shankar holds a tenured faculty appointment and has taught at UW Bothell since 2000.

Prior to teaching, Shankar worked in multinational companies in India and Nigeria.

UW Bothell will conduct a search for a permanent VCPA to replace Ruth A. Johnston, the current vice chancellor who is leaving to become the chief strategic financial officer for the New Mexico State University system.