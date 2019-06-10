CID Coalition protest

The Chinatown-International District (CID) Coalition held a protest against gentrification and displacement on May 31.

It was part of the “Coast to Coast Chinatowns Against Displacement: Week of Action” to resist eviction, exclusion, and cultural loss.

The protestors gathered at Hing Hay Park and across Seattle’s Chinatown.

The CID Coalition is a grassroots group of community organizers dedicated to fighting displacement, centering the needs of the community in neighborhood decisions, and standing in solidarity with other groups who are fighting displacement.