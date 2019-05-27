Plymouth Housing chooses sculpture created by artists with ID ties

A sculpture created by Asian American artists Louis Chinn (Jyun Jyun) and Huangmeng Yu (MissTANGQ) has been selected as the permanent public art project at Plymouth Housing’s new building in the International District (ID).

“Returning Home” is a kinetic wind powered sculpture comprised of a flock of cranes ascending upwards toward the sky and returning to their nest in a continual cycle. The nest below glows at night and doubles as seating for pedestrians.

Chinn and Yu, who both grew up, in part, in the ID, see the crane as “the perfect symbol of the extraordinary resilience of one’s spirit to rise above adversity.”

On his Facebook page, Chin wrote, “The narrative of migration, with its struggles for belonging, community, and placemaking have shaped our personal and artistic journeys. We hope this work will help preserve cultural legacy, resiliency, and our connection to nature.”