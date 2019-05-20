Meng, Chang named U.S. Presidential Scholars

Monica Yang Chang of Camas High School and Phillip Meng of Union High School in Vancouver were among the four Washington state students recognized as U.S. Presidential Scholars.

On May 6, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced the 55th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, honoring 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

Each honoree will receive a Presidential Scholar Medallion at a June 23 ceremony.

A complete list of 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available at ed.gov/psp.