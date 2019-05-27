Marchesa donates “Crazy Rich Asians” gown

Marchesa is donating the iconic blue dress that Constance Wu wore in the film “Crazy Rich Asians” to the National Museum of American History. The dress was presented on May 18 at a Los Angeles event hosted by the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center. The event celebrated and recognized the contributions of Asian Pacific Americans to history and culture across industries, including music, film, sports, and culinary arts.

This gown is part of a pivotal moment in the film’s plot in which Rachel Chu (Wu) attends a high-profile wedding in defiance of her boyfriend’s disapproving mother.

“Representation of Asian Pacific Americans in film and media is critical to the visibility of a community who has made many contributions to the arts,” said Lisa Sasaki, director of the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center. “By collecting the film’s iconic dress, the Smithsonian is better able to present these contributions to the world.”