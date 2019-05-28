Bruce Harrell is UW Bothell Commencement speaker

Seattle City Council President Bruce Harrell has been selected to be the 2019 University of Washington (UW) Bothell commencement speaker.

The UW graduate and former Husky football player will address graduates and their families on June 16 at T-Mobile Park (formerly Safeco Field) in Seattle.

Like almost half of all UW Bothell’s graduating students, Harrell was the first in his family to graduate from college. He said college graduates today face a more competitive global economy — but he also believes “there’s an abundance of opportunity” for students who recognize they need specialized skills.