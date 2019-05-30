Betty Patu resigns from Seattle School Board

By Staff

Longtime community leader and educator Betty Patu announced her resignation from the Seattle School Board.

Patu, who moved to Seattle from American Samoa as a child, announced her resignation during the May 15 School Board meeting, saying it “was time for someone new to come in.”

Had she announced her departure just three days prior, voters would have been able to elect her replacement. Instead, per King County election rules, the board will take applications from the public and determine who will hold the seat.

Patu has represented South Seattle schools for almost a decade. Her last day will be June 26, more than two years before the end of her term in November 2021.

Patu told The Seattle Times that she cherishes her time on the board, which gave her the opportunity to push back on the mistreatment of students of color in the school district.

