Vakharia named All-Washington Scholar

Highline College student Vaishali Vakharia earned statewide recognition for her accomplishments.

The Kent resident was honored as a member of the 2019 All-Washington Academic Team. She and other top scholars from the state’s 34 community and technical colleges attended a March 21 awards ceremony in Olympia.

By being named to the All-Washington team, Vakharia earned $500 in scholarships — $250 given by KeyBank and $250 by the Highline College Foundation.

Vakharia, 29, has a 3.84 GPA. Born in India, she is the first in her family to go beyond 10th grade. A mother of a 6-month-old son, Vakharia dreams of becoming a CPA.