Singapore Airlines ushers inaugural flights with dinner

On Feb. 20, Singapore Airlines, Singapore Tourism Board, and Changi Airport Group held a dinner at Museum of Flight to celebrate Singapore Airline’s upcoming inaugural flights from Seattle. The groups invited some of the state’s top travel agents. More than 70 people attended the event.

Singapore Airlines will begin flying from Seattle starting in Sept. 3 as part of a big U.S. expansion by the carrier. This is Singapore Airlines’ first new market in the United States since 2008, when it added service from Houston.