Singapore Airlines ushers inaugural flights with dinner

From left: Seattle Pan Pacific Hotel’s Rebecca Carr, Singapore Tourism Board’s Inez Yang, Singapore Airlines’ Ephraim Zechariah, a raffle prize winner, Michael Wraight, and Laura Jones (Photo by Assunta Ng/NWAW)

On Feb. 20, Singapore Airlines, Singapore Tourism Board, and Changi Airport Group held a dinner at Museum of Flight to celebrate Singapore Airline’s upcoming inaugural flights from Seattle. The groups invited some of the state’s top travel agents. More than 70 people attended the event.

Singapore Airlines will begin flying from Seattle starting in Sept. 3 as part of a big U.S. expansion by the carrier. This is Singapore Airlines’ first new market in the United States since 2008, when it added service from Houston.

