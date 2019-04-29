Meet Port candidate Preeti Shridhar

Preeti Shridhar, 27, announced her candidacy for the Port of Seattle Commission, position 2, on April 17.

This seat currently is held by Commissioner Courtney Gregoire, who will not run for re-election.

Shridhar brings 13 years of experience working with south King County cities, businesses, and community organizations. She currently works for the City of Renton and has helped the city achieve significant growth, economic development, and recognition as one of the region’s leading cities.

Shridhar also helped to launch the City of Seattle’s Climate Protection Initiative and introduced the City’s recycling and water conservation programs.