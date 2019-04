Esther Densmore began her new position with Keiro NW last month as its new interim administrator.

Densmore is a graduate of Texas A&M and she has an MHA from the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth. She also began her internship (doing her administrator-in-training program) in a skilled nursing facility during her master’s program.

Densmore now has three years of long-term care field experience. She is a former yoga and group fitness instructor.