On March 31, several dignitaries gathered at Sea-Tac Airport to kick-off the return of Japan Airlines’ (JAL) Seattle to Tokyo flight. Hideki Kikuyama of JAL, Yoichiro Yamada, the Consul General of Japan in Seattle, Port Commission President Courtney Gregoire, Ben Minicucci of Alaska Airlines, and Steve Koo of American Airlines took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Photos by George Liu