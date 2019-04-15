Fukuis get Supplier of the Year Award

Woodburn Company, owned by Frank and Penny Fukui, was honored as Supplier of the Year 2018 by the Northwest Mountain Minority Supplier Development Council at their celebratory awards ceremony on March 20.

The award recognized outstanding business performance, honored community involvement, and emphasized the use of entrepreneurial skills and creativity.

Woodburn Company has a long history in the managed print services, print security, and office products industry. In their acceptance speech, Frank Fukui thanked his business partner, Ben Johnson.

Three-hundred business and government leaders attended the awards banquet held at DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Seattle Airport – Southcenter.