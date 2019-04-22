First Asian captain for Royal Caribbean

Captain Wu Huimin is the first Asian master of a Royal Caribbean International ship, commanding the Voyager of the Seas since Nov. 23, 2018.

Huimin first joined Royal Caribbean in 2014. “As captain, my objective is to deliver top-notch service to our guests and ensure that they arrive at their destination safely,” said Huimin.

Huimin grew up in the port city of Qingdao in the Shandong province in Eastern China. He attended the Shanghai Maritime University and his first job was as a deck cadet on a Chinese cargo vessel sailing in Southeast Asia. Later, when he moved to a cruise ship in 2000, he realized that he enjoyed working with larger teams and interacting with people of different nationalities.