Zhan selected as finalist of HBO’s short film competition

HBO named Chinese American director Julie Zhan a finalist of its annual Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short Film Competition, an initiative that seeks to lead new conversations about diversity and representation.

Zhan is a Chinese American actress and filmmaker who has been an impassioned advocate for diverse representation in the media. Her film “Zoetic” is a coming-of-age story about a single, 60-year-old Chinese immigrant mother who reluctantly agrees to join an online dating app with the help of her daughter. “Zoetic” was co-directed by Wesley Chan, a co-founder of popular Asian American production company Wong Fu Productions.

The winner of the competition will be announced at a screening and panel event at the upcoming LA Asian Pacific Film Festival.