Snappy Dragon honored

Snappy Dragon was named Small Business of the Month for February by Seattle’s Office of Economic Development.

Owner Judy Fu came to the United States with children in 1971. Born in Qingdao, China and raised in Taiwan, Fu worked in a couple of north end restaurants before opening Snappy Dragon in 1983. It has been family-owned and operated in Maple Leaf since then.

While son David has taken over the business, Judy still comes in to work daily. The restaurant is still best known for its handmade dumplings and noodles.