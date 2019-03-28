Scholarship available to Thai college students, deadline in May

On March 19, 2019, the Angels Wings Foundation International (AWF), which is dedicated to providing assistance to underserved Thai children and empowering them with the essential gift of education by offering high school seniors a scholarship, announced the expansion of their scholarship to students of Thai ancestry residing in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington for the 2019 Angels Wings Thai Scholarship Program. The deadline to apply is May 10.

This announcement was hosted by the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Los Angeles. Members of the Thai community, Miss Thailand World 2018 Nicolene Pichapa Limsnukan, and the press joined Lieutenant Consul Gunpirom Vichathorn, Consul-General Mungkorn Pratoomkaew, and Angels Wings President and Founder Porntip Bui Simon.

The Angels Wings Thai Scholarship is available to high-achieving Thai American high school seniors who plan to attend four-year colleges, universities, or city/community colleges, and who meet certain requirements needed for the application. Recipients attending city/community colleges will receive $5,000 and those attending four-year colleges or universities will receive a $10,000 scholarship.

“We are listening to the needs of the community and growing slowly,” Porntip Bui Simon explained in Thai and then English. “Some of the recipients have shared with us how surprised they were after receiving the educational gift, they didn’t expect to gain an instant Thai family. Personally, I love reading all the submissions and getting to know the students who apply. You don’t necessarily need to have a 4.0 GPA. We are looking for character, ambition, and a willingness to pay it forward.”

To learn more or to apply for this scholarship, visit angelswingsfoundation.org/awf-scholarship-application.