Reynaldo Pascua to receive CAPAA’s Vanguard Award

The Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs (CAPAA) announced on March 7 that former Commissioner Reynaldo Pascua​ will receive its Vanguard Award.Currently the president of the Filipino Community of Yakima Valley, Pascua has been engaged with CAPAA when it was first established in 1974 and has since remained a tireless champion for the broader Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) in Washington State.

He is known to many as a historian, often telling the stories about the development of AAPI history and their contributions to the development of agriculture, economy and civil rights, as well as notable contributions in service to the United States Armed Forces.