PSE to work on natural gas main connection project in Seattle, may cause road disruption

Puget Sound Energy will be working to prepare the natural gas system to connect the planned Louisa Hotel development at 669 South King Street. This work entails installing a new section of natural gas main and commercial gas service.

Work is estimated to begin in early April and last about five days. Typical work hours will be Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Work will take place at 669 South King Street, as well as Maynard Alley.

What to expect:

Due to the narrow width of the alleyway, access to the alley will be restricted during work hours to ensure the safety of the public and our crews.

Signs will guide vehicles safely through the project route. There will likely be noise from trucks and heavy machinery.

Some street parking will be impacted along South King Street. “No parking” signs will be placed in the work area prior to work beginning, and we’ll do our best to minimize the time and area impacted.

After the construction is complete, there will be a temporary patch in the road. This temporary patch will remain until a contractor crew returns to complete the final road restoration. The restoration schedule is dependent upon weather, permitting, and crew availability.