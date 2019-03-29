PICTORIAL: The Wing celebrates the many faces of Americana, raises record-breaking $580K

Northwest Asian Weekly

The Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience (the Wing) had its 2019 dinner and auction, Faces of Americana, on March 23. The program featured keynote speaker Monyee Chau, a visual artist who tells stories that heals, breaks down stereotypes, and uplifts communities of color.

Funds raised at this dinner will support the Wing’s multiple youth programs, which foster leadership through mentorship and the arts.

More than people attended the event and $580,000 was raised.

PHOTOS BY GEORGE LIU/NWAW

Auctioneer David Silverman (left) and emcee Kathy Hsieh keep the crowd lively during the Wing’s annual dinner on March 23

Dinner guests eagerly raise their bid cards, vying to get one of the Wing’s coveted auction items

The Wing’s staffmember Shaun Meiji with a volunteer

Joan Yoshitomi’s table, with guests and elected officials, including Judge Marcine Anderson, Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos, and King County Councilmember Joe McDermott

Barry Wong (second row, center) and his guests

From left: Michael Itti, Rep. Cindy Ryu, Jada Pettigrew, Rep. Eric Pettrigrew, Tony To

The Luke sisters, siblings of Wing Luke, the Wing’s namesake and also the first Asian American to hold elected office in the state

Friends at the Vibrant Cities table

The Wing’s co-president Ellen Ferguson (left) and guests

From left: Hon. Jim McDermott, Mimi Gardner Gates, the Wing’s executive director Beth Takekawa, Tomio Moriguchi, and Denise Moriguchi

The Wing’s co-president Casey Bui (left) with Carrie and Don Bui

Friends at the Puget Sound Energy table

Uwajimaya’s Denise Moriguchi (right) and keynote speaker, artist Monyee Chau

Event volunteers

