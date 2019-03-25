HFC+B grand opening

Hood Famous Cafe + Bar (HFC+B) is set for its grand opening weekend in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District on March 22-24.

This is the second location for Hood Famous Bakeshop owners Chera Amlag and Geo Quibuyen, and it will operate as a cafe featuring Amlag’s desserts and Quibuyen’s savory dishes, with a bar that is coffee-centered by day and cocktail-driven by night. The flagship Hood Famous Bakeshop in Ballard will remain open with its regular hours.

HFC+B is located at 504 5th Avenue South, Suite 107A in The Publix.