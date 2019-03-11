Domingo receives MLK Medal of Distinguished Service

The Metropolitan King County Council awarded nine citizens the Martin Luther King, Jr. Medal of Distinguished Service on Feb. 27 — including human rights advocate Cindy Domingo.

Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles recognized Domingo for helping to shine a spotlight on the actions of Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, the man responsible for the assassination of her brother.

“Cindy Domingo epitomizes public service with her tireless dedication and long string of accomplishments in representing communities so often left from the table,” said Kohl-Welles. “Even after many decades of exemplary commitment to her community, she continues to empower the marginalized by giving her time and energy to a myriad of organizations committed to a better King County and a better world.”

Domingo has served on the boards of the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum and the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom. On a local level, Domingo has worked with the Church Council of Greater Seattle and the Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance.