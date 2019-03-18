Chinatown Lunar New Year celebration

Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area say it is pleased with the turnout for the annual Lunar New Year celebration.

Originally scheduled for Feb. 9, it was postponed to March 2 because of all the snow last month.

The collaboration with neighborhood businesses and organizations helped draw thousands of visitors from throughout the region for a day of festivities, which included traditional dragon and lion dances, Japanese Taiko Drumming, martial arts and the return of the popular Annual $3 Food Walk.