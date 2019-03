In recognition of International Women’s Day, Dorothy Bullitt moderated a panel on domestic violence against immigrant spouses. It was part of the Seattle Rotary Club’s monthly luncheon on March 7. The panelists included Consul General of Japan, Yoichiro Yamada, and three women who are actively working to address and raise awareness of this lesser-known aspect of domestic violence.

They discussed what options were available for victims, and their rights.