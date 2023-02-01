Classifieds

Pricing is $0.12 per character and runs for a week. Discounts for 4 weeks and more. Affidavits maybe extra. To get a quote or place ad in our Classified section, please contact John at john@nwasianweekly.com.
Employment
EQUITY SUPPORT SPECIALIST
4Culture is hiring a Building for Equity Support Specialist. This is an interdisciplinary administrative position supporting the Building for Equity, Preservation, and Heritage grant programs. Great job for someone who wants to center anti-racism and equity in funding practices. Apply by February 20. Go to 4culture.org/building-for-equity-support-specialist
Notice
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC000752 OPENS: 2/21/2023
Bond Counsel Legal Services
KC000709 OPENS: 2/24/2023
EMS Online STRIVE-Learning Management System (LMS)
Pre-Bid/Pre-Proposal Conference: Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 9:00 AM via the link provided in the solicitation
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC000758, FENCING SERVICES WORK ORDER – REBID; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on 2/16/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 3% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 5% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
Synopsis: Perform routine and emergency maintenance, repair, and new installation. Work will be performed at Solid Waste Division sites but could include other King County facilities.
Estimated contract price: Not-to-exceed $1,000,000
Pre-Bid Conference: Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details.
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
Comments
Robert Atherton says
We subscribed to the Seattle Chinese Post for many years. Is this publication still available for annual subscriptions in printed media, mailed weekly?
Thank you,
Robert and Yeh Chow Atherton
Northwest Asian Weekly says
Hi Robert. Yes, it is still available. Please contact our office at 206-223-5559. Thank you for reading!