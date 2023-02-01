Classifieds

Pricing is $0.12 per character and runs for a week. Discounts for 4 weeks and more. Affidavits maybe extra. To get a quote or place ad in our Classified section, please contact John at john@nwasianweekly.com.

An Asian upscale restaurant needs a good experience wok chef with high pay and good benefit. Contact 206-554-9288

EQUITY SUPPORT SPECIALIST 4Culture is hiring a Building for Equity Support Specialist. This is an interdisciplinary administrative position supporting the Building for Equity, Preservation, and Heritage grant programs. Great job for someone who wants to center anti-racism and equity in funding practices. Apply by February 20. Go to 4culture.org/building-for-equity-support-specialist

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC000752 OPENS: 2/21/2023

Bond Counsel Legal Services

KC000709 OPENS: 2/24/2023

EMS Online STRIVE-Learning Management System (LMS)

Pre-Bid/Pre-Proposal Conference: Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 9:00 AM via the link provided in the solicitation

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC000758, FENCING SERVICES WORK ORDER – REBID; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on 2/16/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 3% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 5% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Synopsis: Perform routine and emergency maintenance, repair, and new installation. Work will be performed at Solid Waste Division sites but could include other King County facilities.

Estimated contract price: Not-to-exceed $1,000,000

Pre-Bid Conference: Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal