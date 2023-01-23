Classifieds

Pricing is $0.12 per character and runs for a week. Discounts for 4 weeks and more. Affidavits maybe extra. To get a quote or place ad in our Classified section, please contact John at john@nwasianweekly.com.
Employment
Mechanic
(Open Until Filled)
Pay Range: $35.84/hr – $39.51/hr
60 Washington Avenue, Suite 200, Bremerton, WA 98337
www.kitsaptransit.appone.com
OVERVIEW
Diagnose and repair mechanical defects in diesel and gasoline powered buses and vehicles, including engines, transmissions, electrical, hydraulic, and heating/air conditioning systems. The Vehicle Maintenance department has several shifts on weekdays and Saturdays.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS & ENTRY REQUIREMENTS
• Must be 20 years of age by the time of hire
• Obtain and maintain a Class B WA State CDL & passenger endorsement – air brake restriction removed within 120 days of hire.
• Work a varied schedule including weekends, holidays and any shift.
• Must pass a pre-employment physical examination and drug screen.
• Must possess a valid WA State Driver’s license and have excellent driving record.
• High-school graduation and Four years of experience as a diesel or automotive mechanic or two years of experience as a diesel or automotive mechanic AND have completed training from a recognized diesel or automotive program.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES
• Diagnoses and dismantles engines, transmissions, airbrakes and alternators to determine need for overhauling.
• Overhaul and align wheels and air brakes
• Repair pumps, lights, steering gears and other parts.
Working Conditions/Physical Requirements:
Work is performed in both indoor (25%) and outdoor (75%) environments, subject to exposure to vehicle traffic, adverse weather conditions, working in confined spaces and dust or other airborne particles, vehicle and equipment noise, vehicle exhaust, hazardous waste spills, bloodborne pathogens and medical wastes.
Must be able to walk (20%) from ½ to 1 mile per day and stand (60-70%) most of the shift. Work includes frequent lifting (10-20 pounds) with occasional lifting to a maximum of 60 pounds. Heavier weights are lifted with assistance. Frequent pushing/ pulling up to a maximum of 30 pounds.
Kitsap Transit values the safety of our employees, our visitors, and our community. In support of these values, if you are selected for this job you must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and submit proof that you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Fully vaccinated” would mean one Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or two Pfizer, or two Moderna vaccinations. Please note that the definition of “fully vaccinated” may evolve based on CDC Guidance.
The successful candidate will be expected to meet the qualifications for the position and perform the essential duties with or without reasonable accommodations.
VETERANS SCORING
If you qualify for the Veterans Scoring Criteria under RCW 41.04.005 and 41.04.010, you must answer all questions regarding Veterans Scoring Criteria Status Declaration in the application and upload a copy of the substantiating document as listed in the application.
BENEFITS:
Generous benefits package including: Medical, Dental and Vision for employee and dependents, shortterm disability and life insurance. Kitsap Transit also participates in the WA State Public Employees’ Retirement Plan (PERS) and a generous general leave accrual and 11 holidays. ASE Certification Pay –Additional $0.25 per hour, for each individual certificate – Up to a maximum of two dollars ($2.00) per hour.
APPLICATION PROCESS
Only on-line applications will be accepted and must include a completed application with job history listed and supplemental questions. Incomplete application packets will not be considered. Selection Process – Applicants who meet the minimum requirements may be scheduled for a variety of tests to demonstrate knowledge, and skills for the position as well as an interview. Kitsap Transit is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer You can find Kitsap Transit’s EEO Policy at https://www.kitsaptransit.com/uploads/pdf/eeo-policystatement.pdf Please contact Marianne Rajan, Human Resources Manager at (360) 478-5852 if you have any questions.
REASONABLE ACCOMMODATION
Kitsap Transit is committed to providing access and reasonable accommodation in its services, programs, activities, and employment for individuals with disabilities. To request disability accommodation in the hiring process, contact jobapplada@kitsaptransit.com at least ten days in advance or 360-479-4348 (TDD).
For question regarding the job announcement and/or application: Marisol Castro marisolc@kitsaptransit.com or (360) 475-0211
Operator Trainer
(Closes at 4:00pm: Friday, January 6th, 2023)
Pay Range: $37.50/hr – $50.43/hr
60 Washington Avenue, Suite 200, Bremerton, WA 98337
www.kitsaptransit.appone.com
OVERVIEW
Plans, schedules, coordinates and delivers training and education coaching programs for Routed and ACCESS Operators. Supports operational compliance with applicable agency
policies and procedures as well as state and federal guidelines.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS & ENTRY REQUIREMENTS
• Two years of experience driving a vehicle requiring a Class B CDL with airbrakes and passenger endorsements OR Two years of experience as a behind-the-wheel CDL instructor for vehicles requiring a Class B CDL with airbrakes and passenger endorsements or greater.
• Work Monday through Friday and may require occasional evening or weekend work.
• Must pass a pre-employment physical examination, drug screen and background check.
• Three years of experience in the delivery of training programs to diverse adult groups.
• Experience in reviewing, assessing and analyzing information to determine training needs.
• Experience in providing training in a public transportation environment, delivering CDL
training and safety training is desirable.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES
• Provides support to the recruitment and training functions of the HR Department.
• Participates in hiring operators, monitors and evaluates assigned staff.
• Plans, schedules, coordinates, and delivers CDL training programs.
• Conducts training of new operators in both classroom and closed course setting.
• Maintains driving proficiency by driving a minimum of two (2) hours semiannually in each vehicle type operated by Kitsap Transit.
APPLICATION PROCESS
Only on-line applications will be accepted and must include a completed application with job history listed and supplemental questions. Incomplete application packets will not be
considered.
BENEFITS:
Generous benefits package including: Medical, Dental and Vision for employee and dependents, short-term disability and life insurance. Kitsap Transit also participates in the WA
State Public Employees’ Retirement Plan (PERS) and a generous general leave accrual and 11 holidays.
ADA and Other Requirements: Positions in this class typically require: reaching, standing, walking, dexterity of hands and fingers to operate a computer keyboard and other equipment, talking, hearing, seeing, bending, reaching and repetitive motions. Light Work: Exerting up to 40 pounds of force occasionally, and/or up to 25 pounds of force frequently, and/or negligible amount of force constantly to move objects. If the use of arm and/or leg controls requires exertion of forces greater than that for Sedentary Work and the worker sits most of the time, the job is rated for Light Work. Work requires operation of passenger buses, vans, and other vehicles and exposure to traffic, fumes, and noise.
Kitsap Transit values the safety of our employees, our visitors, and our community. In support of these values, if you are selected for this job, you must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and submit proof that you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Fully vaccinated” would mean one Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or two Pfizer, or two Moderna vaccinations. Please note that the definition of “fully vaccinated” may evolve based on CDC Guidance. The successful candidate will be expected to meet the qualifications for the position and perform the essential duties with or without reasonable accommodations.
Selection Process – Applicants who meet the minimum requirements may be scheduled for a variety of tests to demonstrate knowledge, and skills for the position as well as an interview.
You can find Kitsap Transit’s EEO Policy at https://www.kitsaptransit.com/uploads/pdf/eeo-policystatement.pdf Please contact Marianne Rajan, Human Resources Manager at (360) 478-5852 if you have any questions.
Reasonable Accommodation
Kitsap Transit is committed to providing access and reasonable accommodation in its services, programs, activities, and employment for individuals with disabilities. To request disability accommodation in the hiring process, contact jobapplada@kitsaptransit.com or 360-479-4348 (TDD).
Veterans Scoring
If you qualify for the Veterans Scoring Criteria under RCW 41.04.005 and 41.04.010, you must answer all questions regarding Veterans Scoring Criteria Status Declaration in the application and upload a copy of the substantiating document as listed in the application.
For question regarding the job announcement and/or application: Marisol Castro marisolc@kitsaptransit.com or (360) 475-0211
This position is considered safety-sensitive under the U.S. Department of Transportation & is subject to drug & alcohol testing under both DOT & Kitsap Transit authority. Kitsap Transit provides a tobacco-free and drug-free work environment. As a recipient of federal funds, Kitsap Transit is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not unlawfully discriminate on any basis prohibited by Federal, State or Local law. We value and encourage diversity in our workforce. EOE AA M/F/Vet/Disability. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to their race, color, religion, national origin, sex, protected veteran status or disability. You can find Kitsap Transit’s EEO Policy at https://www.kitsaptransit.com/uploads/pdf/eeo-policy-statement.pdf Please contact Marianne Rajan, Human Resources Manager at (360) 478-5852 if you have any questions
For question regarding the job announcement and/or application: Marisol Castro marisolc@kitsaptransit.com or (360) 475-0211
Notice
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC000770, Owner Advisory, Construction Management and Related Services for Metro Transit Department Fixed Asset Portfolio; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on February 16, 2023.
This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 12% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.
Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $1,200,000
Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $12,000,000
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
This AGREEMENT is subject to the appropriations of the State of Washington.
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311
Comments
Robert Atherton says
We subscribed to the Seattle Chinese Post for many years. Is this publication still available for annual subscriptions in printed media, mailed weekly?
Thank you,
Robert and Yeh Chow Atherton
Northwest Asian Weekly says
Hi Robert. Yes, it is still available. Please contact our office at 206-223-5559. Thank you for reading!