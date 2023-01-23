Classifieds

Mechanic

(Open Until Filled)

Pay Range: $35.84/hr – $39.51/hr

60 Washington Avenue, Suite 200, Bremerton, WA 98337

OVERVIEW

Diagnose and repair mechanical defects in diesel and gasoline powered buses and vehicles, including engines, transmissions, electrical, hydraulic, and heating/air conditioning systems. The Vehicle Maintenance department has several shifts on weekdays and Saturdays.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS & ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

• Must be 20 years of age by the time of hire

• Obtain and maintain a Class B WA State CDL & passenger endorsement – air brake restriction removed within 120 days of hire.

• Work a varied schedule including weekends, holidays and any shift.

• Must pass a pre-employment physical examination and drug screen.

• Must possess a valid WA State Driver’s license and have excellent driving record.

• High-school graduation and Four years of experience as a diesel or automotive mechanic or two years of experience as a diesel or automotive mechanic AND have completed training from a recognized diesel or automotive program.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES

• Diagnoses and dismantles engines, transmissions, airbrakes and alternators to determine need for overhauling.

• Overhaul and align wheels and air brakes

• Repair pumps, lights, steering gears and other parts.

Working Conditions/Physical Requirements:

Work is performed in both indoor (25%) and outdoor (75%) environments, subject to exposure to vehicle traffic, adverse weather conditions, working in confined spaces and dust or other airborne particles, vehicle and equipment noise, vehicle exhaust, hazardous waste spills, bloodborne pathogens and medical wastes.

Must be able to walk (20%) from ½ to 1 mile per day and stand (60-70%) most of the shift. Work includes frequent lifting (10-20 pounds) with occasional lifting to a maximum of 60 pounds. Heavier weights are lifted with assistance. Frequent pushing/ pulling up to a maximum of 30 pounds.

Kitsap Transit values the safety of our employees, our visitors, and our community. In support of these values, if you are selected for this job you must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and submit proof that you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Fully vaccinated” would mean one Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or two Pfizer, or two Moderna vaccinations. Please note that the definition of “fully vaccinated” may evolve based on CDC Guidance.

The successful candidate will be expected to meet the qualifications for the position and perform the essential duties with or without reasonable accommodations.

VETERANS SCORING

If you qualify for the Veterans Scoring Criteria under RCW 41.04.005 and 41.04.010, you must answer all questions regarding Veterans Scoring Criteria Status Declaration in the application and upload a copy of the substantiating document as listed in the application.

BENEFITS:

Generous benefits package including: Medical, Dental and Vision for employee and dependents, shortterm disability and life insurance. Kitsap Transit also participates in the WA State Public Employees’ Retirement Plan (PERS) and a generous general leave accrual and 11 holidays. ASE Certification Pay –Additional $0.25 per hour, for each individual certificate – Up to a maximum of two dollars ($2.00) per hour.

APPLICATION PROCESS

Only on-line applications will be accepted and must include a completed application with job history listed and supplemental questions. Incomplete application packets will not be considered. Selection Process – Applicants who meet the minimum requirements may be scheduled for a variety of tests to demonstrate knowledge, and skills for the position as well as an interview. Kitsap Transit is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer You can find Kitsap Transit’s EEO Policy at https://www.kitsaptransit.com/uploads/pdf/eeo-policystatement.pdf Please contact Marianne Rajan, Human Resources Manager at (360) 478-5852 if you have any questions.

REASONABLE ACCOMMODATION

Kitsap Transit is committed to providing access and reasonable accommodation in its services, programs, activities, and employment for individuals with disabilities. To request disability accommodation in the hiring process, contact jobapplada@kitsaptransit.com at least ten days in advance or 360-479-4348 (TDD).

For question regarding the job announcement and/or application: Marisol Castro marisolc@kitsaptransit.com or (360) 475-0211