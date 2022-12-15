Simu Liu on The Simpsons

Actor Simu Liu, known for his leading role in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” recently played a crazy, rich Asian.

Liu made an appearance on Nov. 27 on the episode of “The Simpsons” as Hubert Wong—Lisa Simpson’s future “visionary tech giant” husband.

Liu went to Instagram to share his excitement for the recent episode.

“Messed around and married Lisa Simpson?!?! How lucky can a guy possibly get?”

“The Simpsons” also welcomed Simu and his character to the show’s universe on Twitter after the episode aired.