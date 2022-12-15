Northwest Asian Weekly

ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

ad_museum.jpg (468×60)

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Simu Liu on The Simpsons

Simu Liu on The Simpsons

By Leave a Comment

Actor Simu Liu, known for his leading role in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” recently played a crazy, rich Asian.

Liu made an appearance on Nov. 27 on the episode of “The Simpsons” as Hubert Wong—Lisa Simpson’s future “visionary tech giant” husband.

Liu went to Instagram to share his excitement for the recent episode.

“Messed around and married Lisa Simpson?!?! How lucky can a guy possibly get?”

“The Simpsons” also welcomed Simu and his character to the show’s universe on Twitter after the episode aired.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *