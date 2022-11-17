U.S. Bank branch celebrates flagship designation

The U.S. Bank branch in Factoria celebrated its new designation as a U.S. Bank Chinese flagship branch on Nov. 3.

Claire Ong, 2022 Miss Asian Global 1st Princess and Miss Asian Best in Cultural Attire, made an appearance at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

There was also a check presentation to Bellevue Lifespring, a local nonprofit that provides food, clothing, education, and emergency assistance to Bellevue children and their families.

The Factoria branch is now one of six U.S. Bank Chinese flagship branches, with others located in San Francisco, Southern California, and Chicago.

These branches were selected and recognized for having employees who speak both English and Chinese and being located in communities with a significant Chinese population.

As part of the new flagship designation, branches feature updated interior and/or exterior design that pays tribute to Chinese culture.