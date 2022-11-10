Ro named AARP Washington’s new state director

AARP Washington announced on Nov. 3 that Marguerite Ro has been selected as its new state director. She succeeds Doug Shadel, who is retiring after more than 30 years with the association.

Ro will direct the association’s activities on behalf of nearly 900,000 Washington state members.

“Assuring that older adults and their families have the support and resources they need is part of how we acknowledge and honor the contributions of older adults,” said Ro.

Ro is a native Washingtonian. Before joining AARP, she served as the Chief of the Assessment, Policy Development, and Evaluation unit and Director of the Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention section of Public Health–Seattle & King County. In 2018, she received the Public Health Leadership Award from the Washington State Public Health Association.