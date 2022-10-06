SPD investigating after five people injured in multiple shootings, including one in CID

The morning of Sunday, Oct. 2, police responded to multiple shootings that resulted in five people being shot throughout the city.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) and Seattle Fire Department responded to the 4300 block of University Way Northeast for a report of shots fired with multiple people injured at 1 a.m. Sunday.

Officers were patrolling the area and heard the shots. Officers quickly arrived and found four people with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police two men got into a fight outside of a well-known bar when one man produced a weapon and fired 3-5 rounds. The shooter fled before officers arrived. Police searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

At 2:35 a.m. Sunday, police responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the 700 block of South Lane Street in the Chinatown-International District (CID). Officers located approximately 29 shell casings, two live rounds, and bullet fragments. The scene extended approximately one block north and one block west of the 700 block S. Lane St. Four vehicles and two buildings sustained gunshot damage.

The Gun Violence Reduction Unit will be conducting a follow-up investigation.

At 2:39 a.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a shot fired in the 500 block of 2nd Avenue. Officers arrived and were unable to find any victims or witnesses to the shooting. Minutes later, a man walked into Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. Additional officers interviewed the victim and he told officers that he had been shot by an unknown man.

The victim went on to say he was attempting to break up a fight when one of the involved men pulled out a gun and shot him.

No arrests have been made in any of these cases and all remain active investigations. If you have any information that may help solve these cases, please call the Seattle Police tip line at 206-233-5000.