Minh Carrico’s work featured at Edmonds College Art Gallery

The Edmonds College Art Gallery’s fall exhibit showcases the work of Minh Carrico, an Edmonds College instructor and chair for photography and visual communications.

The exhibit, titled “Double Take,” surveys Carrico’s home life while sheltering in place during the pandemic.

“Double Take is a site-responsive, time-based, multimedia installation exploring the confluence between intentional play and mindful observation,” Carrico said. “It also examines gender representation and challenges the expectations placed upon Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.”

Carrico’s clients and commissions include Annie Leibovitz Studio, Benjamin Moore Paint, King County Metro, MTV, Seattle Office of Arts and Culture, and Whole Foods Market.

The “Double Take” exhibition is on display through Dec. 16 on the third floor of Lynnwood Hall at 20000 68th Ave. W, Lynnwood.