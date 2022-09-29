Temporary Protected Status for Burmese nationals extended 18 months

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Burma for an additional 18 months, from Nov. 26, 2022, through May 25, 2024, due to extraordinary and temporary conditions in Burma that prevent individuals from safely returning. In addition, DHS announced a redesignation of Burma for TPS for the same reason, allowing Burmese nationals (and individuals having no nationality who last habitually resided in Burma) residing in the United States as of Sept. 25, 2022, to be eligible for TPS.

According to DHS, the February 2021 military coup d’état has led to continuing violence, large-scale human rights abuses, including arbitrary detentions and the use of deadly force against unarmed individuals, mass displacement of civilians, worsened humanitarian conditions and limited access to shelter, food, water, and medical care, and spurred an economic crisis. These conditions prevent Burmese nationals and habitual residents from safely returning.

“The people of Burma are continuing to suffer a complex and deteriorating humanitarian crisis due to a military coup, upheaval, and security forces’ brutal violence against civilians,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “Under this extension and redesignation, Burmese nationals and habitual residents will be eligible to temporarily stay in the United States until conditions in the country improve and individuals can safely return.”

The extension of TPS for Burma allows approximately 970 current beneficiaries to retain TPS through May 25, 2024, so long as they continue to meet TPS eligibility requirements. It is estimated that approximately 2,290 additional individuals may be eligible for TPS under the redesignation of Burma.

Current beneficiaries re-registering under the extension of TPS for Burma must re-register in a timely manner during the 60-day re-registration period, from Sept. 27, 2022, through Nov. 26, 2022, to ensure they keep their TPS and work authorization without a gap.

For more information, visit uscis.gov.