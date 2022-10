The Seattle Symphony Orchestra’s opening night gala raised $1.75 million for the 2022/2023 season on Sept. 16 at the Benaroya Hall. About 200 guests attended including its CEO Krishna Thiagarajan.

Catered by Chef Shota Nakajima, the dinner was presented with a five-course meal. The program featured performances by violinist Noah Geller and pianist Jan Lisiecki.