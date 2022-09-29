Restaurant workers demand Congress introduce first-ever Restaurant Workers Bill of Rights

Restaurant workers, along with supporters and community advocates, are calling on Congress members to introduce the country’s first-ever Restaurant Workers Bill of Rights.

Over the last nine months, thousands of restaurant workers from around the country contributed to drafting the proposal for the Restaurant Workers Bill of Rights. Now, sharing their stories of hardship and struggles, these workers demand to codify thriving life and liberty by introducing and passing the Restaurant Workers Bill of Rights, which are:

The right to a thriving life

The right to healing and rest

The right to a safe and dignified work environment

The right to healthcare and autonomy

The right to participation in governance

A news conference on the Restaurant Workers Bill of Rights took place Sept. 29 with remarks given by Rep. Pramila Jayarapal, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Marie Newman, President and CEO of ROC United and ROC Action Sekou Siby, Federal Policy Coordinator of Family Values @ Work Sammy Chavin, Deputy Director of National Black Worker Center Shanika Houlder-White, and others.

For more information and to read the full document, visit rocunited.org/bill-of-rights.