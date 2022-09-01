Michelle Yeoh to film award for excellence

Actress Michelle Yeoh is set to receive the 15th annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film from the Santa Barbara Film Festival. The award, which benefits the festival’s year-round educational programs, will be presented to the “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star at a black-tie dinner taking place at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara, in Santa Barbara on Dec. 9.

This will mark the first time the honor is awarded since the passing of the screen legend that gives the prize its name.

“A well-deserved honor for the legendary and multi-talented Michelle Yeoh,” said the late Kirk Douglas’ son, actor Michael Douglas. “She has been entertaining and thrilling us in films since the 1980s …… AND she does her own stunts!! Bravo Michelle!”