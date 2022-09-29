Man fatally shot in the CID near Goodwill

On Thursday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m., a man was fatally shot in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID) at the intersection of 13th Avenue and South Lane Street, at an encampment near Goodwill. KING 5 reported that the man was 31 years old. The shooter fled the scene.

Seattle police officers who arrived at the scene performed life-saving measures. However, Seattle Fire Department medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is searching for the shooter.

“At this point, this is all under investigation. But that is something we will be exploring and looking into as detectives go through everything. But at this point, still unknown,” Detective Valarie Carson said to KIRO 7.

Carson also said investigators don’t know what led to the shooting.

According to crime statistics from SPD, there have been “six reported deadly shootings in the neighborhood [since June 18], which is the highest in all of the city’s areas.”

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.