Security has been stepped up at a video game store in the Chinatown-International District, after another break-in.

We first reported that Pink Gorilla Games was targeted by a thief who stole several items over a span of three hours on July 5.

On July 21, Pink Gorilla was hit again.

Owner Cody Spencer posted on Twitter, “I literally haven’t even had time to fix the windows from the last one. Already another break in.”

No details on the extent of the damage or how much was stolen.