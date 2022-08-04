“Everything Everywhere All at Once” earns $100M

The martial arts fantasy film, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” has hit $100 million globally, marking A24’s first film to do so at the box office.

Starring Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis, the film was also rereleased in movie theaters on July 29—with an introduction from filmmakers and an extra eight minutes of outtakes.

Rereleases are not something Hollywood sees every day with successful films.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” was originally released in the U.S. in March and is already available to stream, but it hit domestic theaters again last weekend.

According to Variety, the film made an additional $650,000 at the box office during its Friday-to-Sunday run in nearly 1,500 theaters.

Yeoh stars as Evelyn Wang, a Chinese immigrant swept up in a wild adventure, where she’s dropped into other universes on a mission to save her world.

Writers/directors Daniel Scheinert, 35, and Daniel Kwan, 34—collectively known as the Daniels—originally envisioned martial arts legend and actor Jackie Chan for the role and met with him. When Chan, 68, told them he was unavailable, the part was rewritten for Yeoh.

In an interview with The Guardian published in May, Yeoh shared how her longtime friend reacted to the movie’s acclaim.

“Jackie actually texted me,” she said. “And he says, ‘Wow, I hear amazing things about your movie. Did you know that the boys came to see me in China?’ And I said, ‘Yes, your loss, my bro!’”

While promoting the film in April, Curtis, 63, said on The Talk, “I think there’s a touching story at the heart of everything. And in the best of these sort of sci-fi multiverse movies, if they don’t touch you, the audience leaves sort of inured.”

“This is a movie that actually makes you feel tremendous heart,” she added.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is currently showing in theaters and available to rent/buy on Amazon Prime Video.