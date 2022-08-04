Ethics Board vacancies

The King County Ethics Board is currently seeking to fill two vacancies on the five-member body. The purpose of the Ethics Board is to ensure that King County employees and contractors adhere to ethical behavior and preserve people’s trust in King County as an open and honest government.

In addition to its regular oversight work, board members will have an opportunity to provide input into an update of the County’s ethics code, which is scheduled for 2022.

Board members usually spend between two and four hours per month on board business and normally meet on the third Monday of each month during the work day. Members are appointed to the ethics board for three-year terms and may be reappointed.

The County is seeking to create an Ethics Board that mirrors the racial, ethnic, and geographic diversity of King County and people from all walks of life and from cities outside Seattle are encouraged to apply. The primary criteria for candidates are balanced judgment, integrity, and professional training or experience that would ensure the ability to deal with complex and sensitive ethics issues.

To be considered for a position on the board, send a letter of interest and resume via email to Program.Ethics@kingcounty.gov.

All application materials must be received by Aug. 17.