University of Michigan hires first Asian American president

The University of Michigan appointed Santa Ono as its new university president on July 13, making him the first Asian American to hold the university position.

In a news release, the school said its board of regents voted unanimously to approve Ono’s appointment in a special meeting held the same day.

Ono, born to Japanese immigrants, previously served as president of the University of Cincinnati and currently serves as president and vice chancellor at the University of British Columbia. He also served as senior vice provost and deputy to the provost at Emory University in the past.

The 59-year-old biomedical researcher and former professor said, “I look forward to embracing the university community and supporting their education, scholarship, innovation and service.”