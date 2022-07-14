Northwest Asian Weekly


Tai Tung Restaurant

By

Tai Tung team (Photo provided by Tai Tung Restaurant)

Tai Tung is the oldest Chinese restaurant in Seattle since “Grandpa Quan” started it in 1935. Our prices are reasonable, we have a friendly atmosphere, and the wait staff is loyal—some have worked here as long as half a century! In addition, it is a place that holds fond memories for many. Multiple generations of patrons have had their first dates at Tai Tung, Bruce Lee had a favorite table there, and owner Harry Chan is a community fixture.

Tai Tung Restaurant

655 S. King St.
Seattle, WA 98104
11 a.m.–8 p.m. Daily
206-622-7372
taitungrestaurant.com

