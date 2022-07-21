Miss Texas crowns first Asian American winner

Averie Bishop, a Filipino American, is the first Asian American to win the title of Miss Texas in the 85-year history of the beauty pageant.

“It’s such an emotional feeling because when I was a kid, I never dreamed of becoming Miss Texas because I didn’t think that anyone looked like me as Miss Texas,” she said in an interview with NBC Dallas Fort-Worth.

Bishop, 25, is a Southern Methodist University graduate, who also studied law at the same school.

On her website, she describes herself as a “first-generation law student diversifying the digital space through education and career-based content.” She also lists herself as a marathon runner who has dined with two presidents and is a Dallas council member.

Bishop has more than 65,000 followers on Instagram and 809,000 followers on TikTok. She will represent Texas in the coming Miss America pageant to be held in Uncasville, Connecticut later in the year.